Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN HiTune X6 Hybrid ANC True Wireless Earbuds $30, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HiTune X6 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $50, today’s deal beats our previous mention by an additional $5. These true wireless earbuds feature hybrid active noise cancelling technology that delivers up to 35dB noise reduction. On top of that, the 10mm diamond-like carbon dynamic drivers are “lighter and harder than traditional drivers” which means that you can “enjoy your music with deep bass and no distortion.” The HiTune X6 also features up to six hours of continuous playtime and as much as 26 hours of total listening time per charge, while plugging in for only 10 minutes will deliver another hour of listening.

Hybrid Active Noise Canceling: The UGREEN HiTune X6 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling wireless earbuds provide up to 35dB of dual-mode active noise-canceling technology without the inner ear pressure that other earbuds have. Reduce repetitive noises for a better listening experience.

Immersive Sound with Dynamic Bass: The UGREEN HiTune X6 Active noise cancelling wireless earbuds feature 10mm diamond-like carbon dynamic drivers which are lighter and harder than traditional metal dynamic drivers. So you could enjoy your music with deep bass and no distortion.

