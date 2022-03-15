Tribit StormBox Pro waterproof speaker on sale for $96 ahead of spring, more at up to 22% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 22% off a selection of Tribit Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and earbuds. Pricing this time around starts at $27 with free shipping across the board. A favorite would have to be the Tribit StormBox Pro Speaker at $95.99. Down from $120, this is $9 under our previous mention and a new all-time low at 20% off. Having just launched last summer, Tribit’s latest speaker arrives as its most capable release yet. Sporting an IP67 waterproof fabric design, this StormBox Pro can serenade you for 24 hours before needing to be recharged via its USB-C port. Plus, there’s an integrated handle and adjustable bass controls to really get the party going over the next few months. We called it “summer’s most value-packed speaker” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of today’s sale, you’ll be able to save on an even wider range of speakers and headphones from Tribit. While I can personally note just how good the lead deal is, there are some more affordable offerings worth considering to keep some extra cash in your pocket. Everything starts at under $27 and the savings carry over to everything from more rugged solutions to speakers with some added RGB flair and more.

If you’re after truely party-worthy ways to serenade you through gatherings with friends or even late night karaoke sessions, this morning saw Sony’s much more capable XP500 Bluetooth Speaker go on sale. Delivering an Amazon all-time low at $298, this model is joined by an additional option at $100 off.

Tribit StormBox Pro Speaker features:

Whatever you know about Bluetooth speakers, it’s time to redefine what’s possible. From its stylish yet durable design to the incredible value for the money, there are plenty of reasons to pay attention to this newcomer. Ready for the beach or the pool? No need to break a sweat, because the IP67 water-resistant rating will protect from splashes and beach-time fun.

