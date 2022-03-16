New Amazon all-time low hits Samsung’s T7 2TB Portable SSD at $220 shipped (Reg. $270+)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 2TB External Portable Solid-State Drive for $219.99 shipped in all three colorways. Regularly $270 at Best Buy and B&H where it also now matched, this one spent most of last year in the $300 range and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at $10 under our previous mention. For comparison’s sake, the comparable Samsung Touch model with fingerprint security goes for $290 and the 1TB variant of today’s lead deal sells for $115. You’re looking at a USB-C or USB-A solid-state EDC solution that can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds. It also includes 256 bit AES encryption, and while not as protective as something like SanDisk’s Extreme lineup, it is just as fast and comes in at $20 less right now. Head below for more details.

If you can do with a smaller solution for your EDC portable storage needs, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme option is a solid choice. It sells for $134 shipped on Amazon and is among the best options in its class. It is just as fast as today’s lead deal and includes much of the same feature set as well.

On the internal side of things, this week’s deal on Sabrent’s 7,000MB/s Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 solutions are stil marked down from $76.50 shipped via Amazon. All of the details on those are waiting for you right here and be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the CORSAIR’s new MP600 PRO LPX SSDs that run up to 7,100MB/s and make for a great option inside your PlayStation 5.

Samsung T7 2TB External Portable SSD features:

Transfer In A Flash: Transfers Files Nearly 9.5X Faster Than External Hard Disk Drive (Hdd). Reads Up To 1,050 Mb/S / Writes Up To 1,000 Mb/S On Usb 3.2 Gen 2 Supported Devices. Rohs Compliance

Samsung Recommends Users To Download The Latest Firmware Update Via The Included Portable Ssd Software 1.0 To Ensure Optimal Performance

Data Transfer Speed May Vary Depending On The User’S Pc Environment And The Types Of Data Being Transferred. Usb 3.2 Gen2 And Uasp Support Are Required For Maximum Transfer Speed (1,050Mb/S)

