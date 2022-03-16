This $71.50 adapter makes CarPlay wireless following first discount at 40% off

ATOTO’s official Amazon storefront (95% positive all-time feedback) offers its new 2022 AD3 Wireless CarPlay Adapter for $71.50 shipped when code ATOTOAD3B has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $119, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Converting your existing wired CarPlay unit into a wireless one, this dongle plugs into your ride’s receiver in order to streamline your on-the-road setup. Compatible with units from top brands like Pioneer, JVC, and Kenwood, as well as factory-installed solutions, it works over Bluetooth as well as 5GHz Wi-Fi. Head below for more.

As far as other wireless adapters go for bringing an untethered CarPlay experience to your ride, most other models on Amazon sell for closer to $100 or so. There aren’t any we can really recommend for less than the lead deal, but if you’d like to take something of a risk there is this $70 model that was just refreshed earlier in the year.

Another worthwhile upgrade to make for your ride would be picking up one of these discounted iOttie Velox MagSafe car mounts. As some of the brand’s latest releases, pricing starts at $20.50 via Amazon and delivers some of the best prices to date.

ATOTO Wireless CarPlay Adapter features:

It doesn’t matter if you are using the original car stereo on your vehicle, or an aftermarket car stereo from Pioneer, JVC, Kenwood, Dual, Jensen, ATOTO, etc. As long as wired CarPlay is available on it, you can enjoy wireless CarPlay with AD3! No need to replace the car stereo. Just plug AD3 in it and enjoy, saving you time, money and troubles. No messy cables, either. One USB cable and you are good to go.

