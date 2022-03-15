iOttie’s latest Velox MagSafe car mounts now on sale from $20.50 via Amazon

Following the iOttie discounts we saw go live last week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to the brand’s latest MagSafe accessories. Right now at Amazon, you can score the iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Charging Mount for $42.50 shipped. Down from $50, you’re looking at the third-best offer to date at within $2.50 of the 2022 low set once before. Delivering one of the more premium designs for a MagSafe car charger on the market, this new iOttie Velox offering packs a silicone exterior which pairs with gold trim accenting and an air vent design. Its 7.5W output is about what we’ve come to expect from third-party MagSafe chargers, which will refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 while also keeping it in-view during roadtrips and the like. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Now if you can live without the built-in charging features, going with the standard iOttie Velox MagSafe Mount at $20.45 is a great alternative. This one is down from the usual $25 going rate and marking the third-best price to date at within $1.50 of the all-time low from back in December. Ideal for those who rely on wired CarPlay while on-the-road, this offering packs much of the same magnetic mounting features as the lead deal, just with a more streamlined design that ditches the built-in 7.5W power output.

As far as other gear goes for elevating your iPhone experience, this morning saw the very first DJI OM 4 SE discount go live. Dropping at various retailers, the 3-axis gimbal delivers an even more affordable way to steady video shots thank before at $99.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount features:

Unibody aluminum housing for superior strength and a more compact design. Your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases will be held securely in place even on rough roads. Additional vertical magnet provides even stronger grip and easy alignment. A MagSafe iPhone accessory designed for the technology of the future. Velox Wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhones. USB-C car charger included.

