FlexiSpot’s popular standing desk converters and more now up to 33% off at Amazon from $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official FlexiSpot Amazon storefront is offering up to 33% off its computer workstations and standing desk converters. One standout is the 35-inch FlexiSpot Adjustable Standing Desk Converter down at $134.99 shipped. Regularly between $170 and $180 over the last several months, this is up to 25% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked since Black Friday 2021 and the best we can find. Today’s deal is available in the black and rustic brown colorways. Sitting directly on your current tabletop, this converter transforms “any desk into a standing” setup with a 2-tier design and an optional keyboard tray. With one-handed operation, its gas spring X-frame raises anywhere from 4.7 up to 19.7 inches with a height-locking mechanism and a 5-year warranty (3-years on the gas spring). More details and deals from $60 below.

You’ll find the rest of today’s FlexiSpot Gold Box deals on this landing page. Those include larger desk converter options as well as full-on electric standing desk solutions ranging in price from $60 all the way up to $400 for the more premium options. If you’re looking to upgrade your work from home setup with a standing solution, FlexiSpot is one of the best in the game and much of its best gear is seeing notable price drops for today only on Amazon.

Another way to organize your office or content creation setup is with this Lamicall headphone clamping hanger. Now on sale for just $12 Prime shipped, it delivers a neat home for your on- or over-ear headphones with a rotatable design to either tuck them under the desk or swing them back out to the side. Take a closer look in our deal coverage right here.

FlexiSpot Standing Desk Converter features:

Instant Standing Desk: This antique wood M7MR desk riser adds a touch of classic elegance to your home or office. Our space-saving solution converts your desk into a sit-stand desk that gets you out of your chair to relieve muscle tension and reduce stress.

Spacious 2-Tier Desktop: Add up to 2 monitors on the roomy 35″ top tier plus a keyboard and mouse or 13″ laptop on the 34″ x 12.1″ lower tier. The ergonomic dual-tier design maximizes desk space and puts you in the best position for reading and typing!

Ready To Use: Sets up in minutes with minimal assembly — just attach the optional keyboard tray in one easy step to turn any desk into a standing desk. Ships almost fully assembled so you can instantly get started with your workstation.

