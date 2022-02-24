Stow headphones under or beside your desk with Lamicall’s rotatable Hanger at $12 (20% off)

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering Prime members its Headphone Clamp Hanger for $11.99 shipped. Released about 4 months ago and originally listed at $19, it is more typically in the $15 range these days and is now within $1 of the all-time low we tracked for a single day back in December. This is at least 20% off and the best price we can find. It is “covered” with soft rubber pads with a solid metal rod inside for stability and a swiveling clamp design. It clasps on to the side of any table or shelf (up to 1.97-inches thick) and can rotate 360-degrees so you can roll the headphones under the surface and back out again at will, unlike some of those slightly more affordable under-desk solutions. Head below for more details.

However, if you do prefer a more minimalistic under-desk option, this 6amLifestyle Headphone Hanger is a solid and affordable option. We gave this one a spin as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series and found it to be a particularly affordable option that’s certainly worth a look if you’re in for something with this form-factor. It can be mounted via a 3M stick-on treatment or more traditionally with a set of screws, both of which are included in the box for $10 Prime shipped.

More on the Lamicall Headphone Clamp Hanger:

Removable design allows you to easily move the headphone stand to any place you want. The desk clamp can be steady mount to your office desk, gaming table, bedside, studio, glass desk, headboard, nightstand and tables in various formats, no screws are needed. This rotatable headset holder can be 360 degrees rotated and swing under your desk for easy and flexible take off the earphone. The adjustable thickness range of the desk clip is 0.20-1.97 inches ( 5-50mm), suitable for most furniture surfaces.

