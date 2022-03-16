Wash off winter grime with discounted electric Greenworks pressure washers from $169

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks Pro 2300 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $249.99 shipped. Down from $289, today’s offer is the second-best price to date and only the third-notable price cut since launching last summer. As one of the more capable electric pressure washers in the Greenworks stable, this Pro model will make getting your patio and siding ready for spring a breeze all while completely ditching gas and oil. Sporting a 2300 PSI output, this will make quick work of winter grime that has built up over the past few months. Included in the package are a variery of accessories like various nozels to pair with the oboard detergent tank and more.

On the more affordable side of the Greenworks pressure washer lineup, its 2000 Max PSI model is now on sale via Amazon, too. This one has dropped to $169.99 from the usual $200 price tag in order to mark the second-best price to date at within $5 of the all-time low. Arriving with an all-around less capable design, this one can only put out 2000 PSI and sports a lower 1.2 GPM cleaning rate. But if your cleaning needs ahead of spring aren’t quite as intense, this should let you get away with a lower-cost electric offering.

Elsewhere in our Green Deals guide this week, we’re tracking the second-best price yet on Anker’s new PowerHouse 256Wh. This is one of the brand’s latest portable power stations and is now down to $195.50 with 200W of power output delivered via a multitude of ports like USB-C, full AC outlets, and more.

Greenworks Pro Electric Pressure Washer features:

The difference is in the details. In addition to its powerful stance and tangle-free hose, this responsive pressure washer features Smart Flow water pressure-sensing technology, assuring you of the perfect amount of pressure delivery right when you need it. Brushless motor technology provides added torque for extra tenacity.

