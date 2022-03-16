Score Axe Heaven’s Gibson 1959 Les Paul 1:4 scale mini guitar model at $35 (New Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Axe Heaven Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard Cherry Sunburst Mini Guitar Model for $35.20 shipped. Regularly $50, it more typically sells in the $40 range at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. A perfect gift for musicians and guitar players or to decorate your home studio, each Axe Heaven miniature replica guitar is 1:4 scale and is “individually handcrafted from solid wood with metal tuning keys.” It is about 10-inches in length and includes an A-frame stand and a “gold foil stamped Axe Heaven Gibson guitar case gift box.” More details below.

If you’re more of a Fender fan, the Axe Heaven SRV Model Custom Mini Guitar Replica comes in at slightly less on Amazon. The specs and add-on features are essentially the same on the distressed Stevie Ray Vaughan model, just with a lighter $34 price tag. Plus, you’ll find even more options on Amazon for less than the 1959 Les Paul above, just make sure you’re looking at the official Axe Heaven models with Amazon listed as the seller to be safe.

Musicians and content creators might also be interested in the ongoing slew of top-notch MIDI keyboard deals live right now. You’ll find models from AKAI, Alesis, and M-Audio marked down from $59 at the best prices of the year and even some new Amazon all-time lows. Hit up our roundup for all of the details.

Axe Heaven Gibson 1959 Mini Guitar Model features:

Officially licensed Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard Cherry Sunburst Mini Guitar Model

Each Axe Heaven miniature replica guitar is 1:4 scale and is individually handcrafted from solid wood, with metal tuning keys

Each guitar model is approximately 10″ in length and comes complete with a high-quality miniature adjustable A-frame stand and a gold foil stamped Gibson by Axe Heaven guitar case gift box

These ornamental miniature replica guitars make great gifts!

