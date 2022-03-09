Rare Amazon price drops hit AKAI’s brilliant MPK MIDI keyboards at up to $100 off, more from $59

We are now tracking a series of notable price drops on MIDI keyboard controllers. Whether it’s for your upcoming Mac Studio content creation rig (the just-announced 5K Studio Display is already on sale) or a machine you already have, the deals are now starting from $59 on some of the best brands out there. First up, Amazon is now offering the AKAI Professional MPK225 USB MIDI Keyboard Controller for $199 shipped. Regularly $269, this rare price drop knocks $70 off the going rate on one of our favorite models. And if you’re looking to go even bigger, the 61-key variant is also on sale for $399 shipped, or $100 off the going $499 rate. The AKAI MPK series has been a staple in our best of yearly roundups for a reason. The robust keys and deep feature sets are made for the long haul and look great in just about any content creation studio. Features include semi-weighted keys, eight (or more) RGB backlit drum pads, assignable MIDI controls, USB connectivity, and compatibility with all major DAWs. Head below for more discounted MIDI keyboard controllers from $59.
More MIDI keyboard controller deals:
- Alesis V25 Controller $59 (Reg. $89)
- M-Audio Oxygen MKV 25 $99 (Reg. $130)
- M-Audio Oxygen Pro 25 $149 (Reg. $199)
- And even more…
Alongside this ongoing 31% price drop on the Blue Yeti USB Microphone, content creators will also want to check out the latest gear from PreSonus. The new mini AudioBox GO interface comes in at $80 for more modest setups, but the brand also just updated its Revelator lineup with a new podcast USB-C Mic and interface as well. You can get a closer look at this in our launch coverage from late last month right here.
More on the AKAI Professional MPK225:
- Pro Keyboard Performance – 25 semi-weighted, velocity-sensitive full-size keys and a premium piano-style keybed for unprecedented response and natural feel
- Beat Making Essentials – 8 RGB-illuminated MPC-style pads each with 4 banks for 32 pads – the perfect solution for triggering samples, loops, one-shots, melodics and more
- Assignable Control – 12 assignable Q-Link controls including 8 control knobs and 4 backlit buttons engineered for hassle-free DAW / virtual Instrument mapping
- Your Studio Centerpiece – Take command of your peripheral MIDI equipment courtesy of an onboard USB-MIDI interface with 5-pin MIDI input & output
