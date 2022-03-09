Rare Amazon price drops hit AKAI’s brilliant MPK MIDI keyboards at up to $100 off, more from $59

-
Amazonmac accessoriesAKAI
$100 off From $59

We are now tracking a series of notable price drops on MIDI keyboard controllers. Whether it’s for your upcoming Mac Studio content creation rig (the just-announced 5K Studio Display is already on sale) or a machine you already have, the deals are now starting from $59 on some of the best brands out there. First up, Amazon is now offering the AKAI Professional MPK225 USB MIDI Keyboard Controller for $199 shipped. Regularly $269, this rare price drop knocks $70 off the going rate on one of our favorite models. And if you’re looking to go even bigger, the 61-key variant is also on sale for $399 shipped, or $100 off the going $499 rate. The AKAI MPK series has been a staple in our best of yearly roundups for a reason. The robust keys and deep feature sets are made for the long haul and look great in just about any content creation studio. Features include semi-weighted keys, eight (or more) RGB backlit drum pads, assignable MIDI controls, USB connectivity, and compatibility with all major DAWs. Head below for more discounted MIDI keyboard controllers from $59

More MIDI keyboard controller deals:

Alongside this ongoing 31% price drop on the Blue Yeti USB Microphone, content creators will also want to check out the latest gear from PreSonus. The new mini AudioBox GO interface comes in at $80 for more modest setups, but the brand also just updated its Revelator lineup with a new podcast USB-C Mic and interface as well. You can get a closer look at this in our launch coverage from late last month right here

More on the AKAI Professional MPK225:

  • Pro Keyboard Performance – 25 semi-weighted, velocity-sensitive full-size keys and a premium piano-style keybed for unprecedented response and natural feel
  • Beat Making Essentials – 8 RGB-illuminated MPC-style pads each with 4 banks for 32 pads – the perfect solution for triggering samples, loops, one-shots, melodics and more
  • Assignable Control – 12 assignable Q-Link controls including 8 control knobs and 4 backlit buttons engineered for hassle-free DAW / virtual Instrument mapping
  • Your Studio Centerpiece – Take command of your peripheral MIDI equipment courtesy of an onboard USB-MIDI interface with 5-pin MIDI input & output

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
AKAI

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

M-Audio’s Oxygen MIDI keyboards for Mac/PC hit new Am...
Best of 9to5Toys: Prev-gen. iPad Pro $500, Arcade1Up St...
Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S22 sees pre-order discount, 1...
Elgato’s OG Stream Deck lets you program advanced...
Razer’s up to $150 Raiju Android controller hits ...
Score even lower deals on Mario Day price drops with a ...
Save $300 on an ASUS ROG Zephyrus Ryzen 9 RTX 3070
Originally $600 JBL 530 bookshelf speakers now $240 + s...
Load more...
Show More Comments