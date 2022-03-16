LEGO’s 2,300-piece UCS R2-D2 sees rare discount to $180, Star Wars helmets from $40

Zavvi is currently offering the new LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 for $179.99 shipped when code R2D2 has been applied at checkout. Marking only the second discount of the year, this is the second-best of 2022 at within $5 of our previous mention from January. This UCS-style recreation of the galaxy’s most lovable droid stacks up to 2,314 pieces and is packed with details. Alongside just being the most accurate brick-built version of the R2 to date for showing off in your collection, you’re also looking at some novel play features like a rotating head, a mechanism to pop out the center leg, and even a miniature version of Luke’s Lightsaber stowed away inside. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

As far as other brick-built recreations of iconic characters from a galaxy far, far away go, Amazon is also getting in on the LEGO savings with some other discounted Star Wars kits. Marking down several of the helmet series sets alongside buildable characters, everything is detailed down below.

We’ve reviewed every one of the sets on sale above, which you can dive into right here. But as for the LEGO Star Wars kits that await us in the rest of the year, our coverage detailed everything you can expect from the summer 2022 lineup. Including some 20th anniversary Attack of the Clones sets, as well as the builds inspired by Jedi: Fallen Order and more, you can check out the full rundown right here.

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 features:

Relive classic Star Wars moments as you build this exceptionally detailed R2-D2 LEGO droid figure building set for adults. The brilliant new-for-May-2021 design is packed with authentic details, including a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches, a periscope that can be pulled up and turned, and Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head.

