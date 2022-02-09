Everything we know about LEGO’s summer 2022 Star Wars kits: AT-TE, BD-1, Cad Bane, more

Just after getting an exclusive first look at the upcoming Boba Fett’s Palace set, we’re now able to report on what the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup has in-store. Including nine creations, there are remakes of fan-favorite kits like the AT-TE, as well as all-new LEGO creations like Cad Bane’s ship and more. Head below for all of the details.

First info on the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup

Stacking up to nine sets, we now have additional information on what to expect from the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup. Last winter, 9to5toys was able to confirm the set numbers for the creations as well as price tags, but now we can report on what some of the kits will actually be.

Ranging from builds celebrating the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones to the latest creations from expanded universe shows like the Book of Boba Fett and the Bad Batch, we have a full breakdown of everything below.

Confirmed LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 sets

75323 Cad Bane’s Ship: $159.99 | 1,022-pieces

| 1,022-pieces 75332 AT-ST $29.99 | 87 pieces

| 87 pieces 75333 Jedi Starfighter: $29.99 | 282 pieces

| 282 pieces 75335 Buildable BD-1 Droid: $99.99 | 1,062 pieces

| 1,062 pieces 75336 AT-TE: $99.99 | 924 pieces

Unknown LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 sets

75325: $69.99 | 411 pieces

| 411 pieces 75331: $529.99 | piece count unknown

| piece count unknown 65334: $49.99 | 408 pieces

| 408 pieces 75337: $139.99 | 1,082 pieces

All of this is slated to change, as LEGO has been known to adjust, delay, or straight up cancel kits, but early reports are looking like this will be the Star Wars lineup come the summer. Regardless, let’s break down what’s potentially on the way.

LEGO AT-TE

Headlining all of the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup reports, it looks like we’re finally getting a new AT-TE. “At long last” I am sure you’re rejoicing, and don’t worry, I am right there with you. But it’s worth mentioning right off the top that this should be taken as more of a rumor than a fact. At least for now.

Marking the first time we’ve seen the iconic Clone Wars walker in nearly six years, the upcoming creation will arrive at the $99.99 price point. For comparison, we last saw the vehicle inspired by Star Wars Rebels released at the $120 MSRP in 2016, which stacked up to 972 pieces. This time around, you’re going to be looking at a slightly down-sized build part count with 924 bricks. Minifigures are still up in the air, though we’d expect to see a few of the Clone Troopers included in the Command Station Accessory Pack from January.

Given that this is the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones, it makes sense that we’d be seeing one of the film’s more iconic introductions released in brick-built form. If you had asked me, and I am sure many other LEGO Star Wars fans, what our wish list would have for the summer 2022 lineup, the AT-TE would be at the top. So let’s hope this one ends up being correct come August.

LEGO Jedi Starfighter

Following the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones action, the LEGO Group looks to also be prepping another set for the festivities. Giving builders another chance to assemble one of the classic Delta-7 Jedi Starfighters, it has been quite some time since this vehicle has seen a LEGO release.

For its latest installment, the kit will enter at the $29.99 price point and include 282 pieces. There’s still no telling which Jedi will have the honor of being the centerpiece of the new set, though we’re expecting just a single minifigure and companion astromech droid to be included. There’s a fair chance we see Obi-Wan’s Jedi Starfighter, which would go perfectly with a Jango Fett’s Slave 1. At least we can dream that one of the unconfirmed sets ends up being one.

LEGO Cad Bane’s Ship

Next up, we’re turning our attention over to the expanded Star Wars universe with the latest set out of the Bad Batch. Assembling the very first version of Cad Bane’s ship, codenamed the Justifier, the LEGO Group will be giving the vehicle some special treatment at the $160 price point. That cost will earn you 1,062 bricks, and likely quite a collection of minifigures, too. That part count doesn’t quite line up with the cost unless we see quite a few figures attached, and this is just the set to make that happen.

At the minimum, the Justifier will be including Cad Bane himself, given that this is his ship after all. Then there’s his droid companion Todo 360, which should also be an easy figure to include. From there, we can be a little more imaginative about who the LEGO Group would want to include. I think this is the perfect chance for Omega to finally make her brick-built debut, alongside another chance to score Fennec Shand with her helmet. There are likely going to be some other characters too, but for now, it’s up to speculation.

There’s also no telling if the LEGO version of Cad Bane’s Ship will be centered around season one or two of the Disney+ series. But with the bounty hunter’s recent appearance in the Book of Boba Fett, the set is going to sell quite once it drops in the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup.

LEGO buildable BD-1

Each year, the LEGO Group has been releasing a new buildable character from a galaxy far, far away. Many of the past releases have been droids, and it looks like the latest addition to the collection will be continuing that trend for the LEGO Star Wars 2022 summer lineup. Right after making an appearance into the live action canon in the Book of Boba Fett, we’re getting a LEGO BD droid.

Make that BD-1, to be specific. The droid was first introduced in Star Wars: Fallen Order, and will now be making its way over to the brick-built world. As far as specifics of the set go, the build will stack up to 1,062 pieces and should be one of the larger buildable droids in recent memory. Last year saw a new UCS-style R2-D2 released with over 2,300 pieces, while the smaller Probe Droid launched in March stacked up to under 700. So that would put the LEGO BD-1 set right in the middle, and gives enough room to make a life-sized version of the droid. Pricing is set for $99.99.

LEGO AT-ST

Wrapping up what we currently know so far about the specifics of the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup, there appears to be another AT-ST launching this August. Not to be confused with the Hoth version from last month, this new creation could also likely draw inspiration from the upcoming Cassian Andor series.

The set is slated to include 87 pieces at the $29.99 price point. I could honestly see this being a 4+ set aimed at younger builders given the MSRP. Otherwise, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to see the third version of the walker in less than two years, given we just had the Hoth model at the start of 2022 and the version out of The Mandalorian from 2020. It feels wild to say that amongst reports of new AT-TE and Justifier sets, that something as common as the AT-ST would be the least reliable rumor.

As for what the rest of the lineup will hold, there’s a lot of room for variety. Out of all the sets that we already know about, four of them haven’t been detailed enough for us to say what exactly the kits will include. Though we certainly have some guesses.

There is bound to be a set or two based around the second season of the Book of Boba Fett to go alongside the new palace kit that was just revealed, not to mention builds from all of the other new Disney+ series. I am hopeful we’ll at least see a set from the Obi-Wan series. We’re also still expecting to see the UCS Landspeeder at some point in the future here, which you can read all about in our coverage from last fall.

Which set are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

