Save $60 on Apple Watch Series 7 models in time for spring at new all-time lows from $339

Amazon is now taking $60 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 7 models headlined by the 45mm GPS Blue style at $369 shipped. Down from the usual $429 going rate this just launched with last fall, you’re looking at $60 in savings while marking a new all-time low. This is also $10 below our previous mentions, as well. Those same $60 in savings also apply to the 41mm styles from $339. Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the brand’s latest wearable with a series of specs to back that up.

There’s all of the expected features that make it an ideal fitness companion, as well as new improvements this time around like a noticeably larger screen. You’ll also find new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Alongside just grabbing a new band to go with your new fitness companion, anyone eagarly awaiting spring workouts should go shop Nike’s latest sale. Taking 40% off a selection of the brand’s warm weather gear, you’ll find a collection of shoes, apparel, and more up for grabs to enter spring with some new workout wear in your closet.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

