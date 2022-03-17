Best iPhone SE 3 cases for launch day: Deals, new colorways, and more starting at $5.50

The latest Apple handset was unveiled at its recent Peak Performance presentation and is set to launch today, so it’s time to look at the best iPhone SE 3 cases. Available in midnight, starlight, and PRODUCT Red with support for 5G connectivity and carrying the new A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone SE 2022 model is now out in the wild with pre-orders starting to ship out any minute now (and likely already have). If you’re looking to outfit your new SE 3 with a fancy new case, we have starting gathering our favorite options below, some of which have new colorways and designs available on the previous-generation SE case silhouettes. While you can just use the cover you had for the 2020 model in most cases, if you’re looking for a refresh you’ll find all of the best iPhone SE 3 cases down below.

All of the best iPhone SE 3 cases for launch day

Alongside modern connectivity and the updated chipset, iPhone SE 3 carries a 12MP camera with Deep Fusion, photographic styles like iPhone 13, smart HDR 4, and IP67 water resistance (you can get more details in our launch coverage). Despite the upgraded feature set and the new official Apple wallpapers, the form-factor remains mostly the same as the 2020 model. You’ll find all of our favorite iPhone SE 2022 cases down below (more incoming) and be sure to visit our comparison piece for more details on the difference between the 2020 model and iPhone SE 3 right here as well.

Updating…this post will be updated as the deals and new colorways inevitably roll in.

Apple

Caseology

The Caseology iPhone SE 2022 cases are available on Amazon including its Parallax, Vault, Skyfall, Waterfall, and Nano Pop models.

Spigen iPhone SE 3 cases

Spigen iPhone SE 3 cases, as expected, include much of the same stuff it launched for the 2020 model alongside new colorways across a number of its staple designs.

Thin Fit $13

Tough Armor $17

Ultra Hybrid in various clear colorways $14

Two Tone Neo Hybrid $16

And even more…

CYRILL (Spigen sister brand)

Cecile floral patterns from $17

Leather Brick $18

Color Brisk $17

ESR

ESR – a brand that has quickly become one of our favorite budget-conscious solutions out here for loads of different accessories – has a nice landing page for all of its iPhone SE 3 compatible cases right here. Ranging from its Armor line to its silicone Cloud case, you’ll also find glitter cases, it metal kickstand variant, and much more starting from around $5.50.

Air Armor Case $8.50

Clear Silicone Case $9.50

Metal Kickstand $15

Clear Silicone $5.50

Cloud Soft Case $13

And even more…

Moment

Moment Case for iPhone SE 3 / SE 2 $40 (Reg. $50)

Our less is more case. A super-thin body and soft-to-the-touch texture bring the best features to our first line of cases made using partially biodegradable materials. Its NEW M-Series lens interface is improved with three locating points to prevent the mount from rotating in the case when you attach a lens. Plus a refined lens fit, so it’s easier to install a lens with less effort.

CASETiFY

CASETiFY iPhone SE 2022 compatible cases span a massive selection of its wild designs and silhouettes including the Impact cases, sustainable models, mirror finishes, Liquid cases, iridescent options, the Influencer capsule, and much more.

You can browse through all of the CASETiFY iPhone SE 3 compatible cases right here.

Totallee

Totallee Transparent iPhone SE Case $39

Totallee Frosted iPhone SE Case $39

Totallee’s iPhone SE 3 cases now 30% off for launch day

elago’s best iPhone SE 3 cases

elago silicone case from $12 Gray, black, red, pink, and purple



OtterBox

The OtterBox lineup starts at around $40 directly from its official site. However, you will want to check out the official Amazon storefront for pricing starting from around $18.50 Prime shipped instead.

Smartish’s best iPhone SE 2022 cases:

Smartish Gripmunk $15

Smartish Tough Case $20

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 $19

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 $20

and even more…

Incipio

Organicore for iPhone SE (2022) $40

NGP Pure for iPhone SE (2022) $20

DualPro for iPhone SE (2022) $30

Duo for iPhone SE (2022) $35

And even more…

Urban Armor Gear’s iPhone SE 3 cases

Bellroy

Phone Case Lether $45

Phone Case 3 Card $80

Updating…

