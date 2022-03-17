Totallee’s iPhone SE 3 cases are now 30% off ahead of launch day from $27.50 shipped

Totallee’s barely there, branding-free cases landed in our best of 2021 iPhone 13 case roundup for a reason and we are now tracking some solid price drops on its iPhone SE 3 compatible offerings. Apple’s latest edition of its entry-level iPhone SE is set for launch in under 24 hours now (here are all of the pre-order discounts) so Totallee’s latest 30% price drops couldn’t have come at a better time. If you’re the type to gravitate towards a thin lightweight sheath for your Apple handsets, these cases are some of the best in their weight class. Head below for our promo code and more details.

Totallee iPhone SE 2022 compatible case deals:

Over on the official Totallee Amazon storefront, you’ll find its Clear Soft, Frosted Black, and Frosted Clear iPhone SE 3 cases at the usual $39. But applying code SAVE30SE at checkout will knock a solid 30% off the going rate for a total of $27.30 shipped each. This is essentially matching the most readily available offers we have tracked on its iPhone 13 cases (outside of Black Friday), for comparison sake, and the lowest we have seen on the now iPhone SE 2022 compatible offerings.

If you need some new charging gear for your new iPhone SE 3, or any other handset for that matter, head over to the latest Anker Amazon sale. With offers starting from $11 Prime shipped, you’ll find its latest USB-C chargers, ANC earbuds, and much more waiting for you in this week’s roundup.

Totallee Clear Soft iPhone SE Case features:

ULTRA THIN. Only 0.02 inches. No bulk. The ultimate thin black iPhone SE case. One of the thinnest iPhone SE cases on the market. This case features no visible branding for a clean, classy look

RAISED CAMERA. For extra protection this lightweight case covers every corner of your phone and features a raised camera ring

BETTER QUALITY. Unlike similar products this thin iPhone SE case is designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose and peel off your phone

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!