Land Bon Appetit magazine on your table for a year at just over $4 (Reg. up to $30) + more

As part of fits Deals of the Week, DiscountMags is now offering a notable price drop on Bon Appetit magazine and a couple others. Our Wired magazine offer at Amazon is still live, but you can now score 1-year of Bon Appetit via DiscountMags at $4.25 with free delivery, no sales tax, and zero auto renewals (click “Do not enroll me in DiscountLock” at checkout). This one is regularly up to $30 per year on Amazon where it is now going for $10. Today’s deal is under the usual $5 weekend sales and the lowest price we can find. Head below for more details.

A great option for foodies and cooking enthusiasts, Bon Appeit features loads of interesting recipes to follow alongside “what is cooking up in the food world” and ideas on how to put “an original twist on your favorite classic dishes.” As per usual, this home chef magazine deal can also be used to send as a remote gift for an entire year by selecting a different address during checkout.

Browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week event for offers on Entrepreneur and Sound & Vision from just over $4 per year.

Bon Appetit magazine features:

Give your cooking life the spice it needs. Find endless recipes that are quick and easy to make any day of the week. See what is cooking up in the food world – find out what’s in season and how to make the most of it. Learn new ways to put an original twist on your favorite classic dishes. Cook with confidence. From entertaining family & friends, to prepping your favorite weeknight dishes, Bon Appétit serves up the best tips & tricks from the top tastemakers.

