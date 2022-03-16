Level Lock fits HomeKit into an invisible smart lock design at new low of $196 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock Smart Lock for $196.10 shipped in Satin Chrome. Down from $249, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $53 off and beats our previous mention by $16, as well. Level Lock packs one of the more versatile arrays of features for a HomeKit-compatible solution while ditching all of the usual unsightly bulk that many alternatives carry. Packed into the design of a typical deadbolt, you’re looking at Siri support on top of use with the companion app over Bluetooth and NFC-based keycard support. Those who still fancy old school keys in your household are also in luck with Level Lock, too. You can learn more about the experience in our review of the Touch model, too. Head below for more.

While we’d normally reccomend the standard Level Bolt smart lock for something more affordable, it currently is only $5 less than the lead deal. So unless the ultra-stealth design on this offering is exactly what you’re looking for, the lead deal is going to be a more compelling solution that won’t even cost you that much more thanks to the discount.

Should Wi-Fi support be a must over Bluetooth, we’re still tracking a notable discount on the HomeKit-enabled August Smart Lock. Having gone live over the weekend, you can still score the front door upgrade and take advantage of its Siri support and 10-minute installation at $198.50.

Level Lock Smart Lock features:

By hiding technology on the inside of the door, Level Lock is the smallest smart lock ever made. Give friends and family the convenience of using their phone, voice, or a key to enter your home. Automatically unlock as you approach and lock after you leave. Meets the highest industry standards for security, durability, and finish and certified BHMA AAA. Access from anywhere, lock and unlock with Siri, run automations and more with HomeKit.

