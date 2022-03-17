Rest your new iPad Air 5 on this adjustable tablet stand for just $24 (Save 20%)

LISEN DIrect (100% lifetime feedback on Amazon) via Amazon is offering its Tablet Stand and Holder with Adjustable Height (4.7-13 inches) for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or orders over $25. Normally offered around $30, these 20% savings matches the low price we’ve seen over the past couple of months. With this tablet stand, you can adjust the height between 4.7 and 13 inches and it can swivel 360 degrees. The metal clip that clamps onto your tablet is designed to last for more than 15,000 actuations. A bottom retainer ensures your tablet won’t fall out of the holder. This retainer is hollowed out to allow charging cables to pass through to your tablet also. This tablet holder is perfect for video calls, looking at recipes in the kitchen, and more.

If you don’t have a tablet, LISEN has you covered with its Cell Phone Adjustable Stand for $12.34 when you clip the on-page coupon. Compatible with all the latest iPhone and Android devices, this phone stand can have its height adjusted from 4 to 10 inches. Unlike the tablet holder, your phone simply rests on this stand with silicon being used to prevent the phone from slipping off. Both stands feature weighted bases to keep the stands stable.

Be sure to check out today’s deals on smartphone accessories starting at $9. A notable deal is the 2-pack of USB-C to Lightning Bundles with 20W USB-C PD Charging Pucks and Cables for $19.19. You can also save on these Shure AONIC 50 ANC Wireless Headphones for $239. These just dropped from their usual price of $300 to a new all-time low.

LISEN Tablet Stand and Holde with Adjustable Height features:

LISEN Stylish Tablet Stand Holder Has Been Upgraded Stability from 3 Aspects: strengthen elastic silica metal clip, sturdy and thickened all-metal support rod, upgraded solid all-metal round base with thickened EVA pad, which makes it super stable to support all Tablets.

This iPad stand holder foe desk is height / angle, the bendable metal rod 360° adjustable, which can fit People of any height kids/man/women to find the most comfortable viewing ergonomic angles and height.

More professional capacity tablet holder stands are a great addition to your office desk that maximizes productivity, reduces neck pain when lying prone or on your back relaxing. Indispensable for stationary viewing in the office or home, efficiency is your prerogative.

