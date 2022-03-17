Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack 20W USB-C to Lightning Charging Bundle $19, more

iSUSAN-TECH (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of USB-C to Lightning Bundles with 20W USB-C PD Charging Pucks and Cables for $19.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best values to date on a similar bundle. In the package you’ll find two MFi-certified Lightning to USB-C cables as well as a pair of 20W USB-C PD chargers to top off your iPhone quickly when plugged in. Whether you need a few spare power kits around or have yet to dip into the fast-charging ecosystem yet, this is likely the best price you’ll find for a similar bundle.

esbeecables’s 20W USB-C FAST Wall Charger is perfect for the new iPhone 12 series. The USB C Charger delivers 20W power output and offers full-speed charging to iPhone 12. iPhone 12 can be charged from 0% to 50% within 30min, 3 times faster than 5V/1A charger adapter. Which means it only takes 1.5 hours to charge your iPhone fully, Saving over 1.8hrs for you. Built with an original chip, this product supports ultra-fast charging (3.0A current), which can be 40% faster than cables without the original chip. In addition, the cable comes with surge protection and other advanced safety features to keep you and your iPhone devices safe. And synchronize Photos, Music, Videos and Files at a data transfer speed of up to 480Mbps(30MB/S). The transfer of 1G large files finished in 25s.

