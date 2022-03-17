Shure’s all-new AONIC 50 ANC Headphones see first discount to $239 (Reg. $299)

Amazon is currently offering the Shure AONIC 50 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones for $239 shipped. Normally priced at $299, this 20% discount marks the first discount we’ve tracked making this a new low price for these headphones on Amazon. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and a battery life of up to 20 hours, the AONIC 50 headphones amplifiers support a variety of audio codecs. These headphones also feature adjustable noise cancellation with an environment mode toggle switch so you can hear your surroundings while out and about. While wireless connectivity is nice, there are still plenty of devices that lack Bluetooth support. For these, you can connect the AONIC 50 using a 3.5mm audio cable. The protective carrying case will keep your headphones safe while traveling too.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid ANC Headphones for $48.59 with the on-page coupon clipped. While the audio quality may not be as high as the Shure headphones, you do get the benefit of active noise cancellation with up to 40 hours of playback (with ANC enabled). You’ll have the benefit of Bluetooth 5.0 and a backup 3.5mm audio jack for devices lacking wireless support.

Be sure to check out this deal on Sony’s XM3 true wireless ANC earbuds for $118. This all-time low price for these earbuds lasts for today, March 17, only so be sure to jump on it! You can also check out this deal on a Gibson 1959 Les Paul 1:4 scale model guitar at $35. This too is also at an all-time low price and is a great gift for those musicians in your life.

Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphone features:

Engineered from decades of professional experience. No cords. No wires. Just pure listening anywhere you go.

Enhanced stability and a range of up to 30 feet (10 meters). Pairs to phones, tablets and laptops.

Supports multiple codecs including Qualcomm aptX, aptX HD, aptX Low Latency audio, Sony LDAC, AAC, and SBC.

Includes 3.5mm analog audio input to stay connected to any device, including airplane entertainment systems, or USB-C digital input for charging and High-Resolution audio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!