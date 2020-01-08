MSI took CES by storm with several announcements. However, a few stood out to us. One such launch is the MSI GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptop, which offers a triple-fan cooling design, 99.9Whr battery, and, most importantly, an optional 300Hz display. The company also announced a desktop that has an entirely futuristic design that even includes a Gaming Knob. Keep reading to learn more.

MSI announces two laptops with 300Hz displays

The two new laptops that MSI announced, the GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider, have optional 300Hz displays. This is quite a leap from the standard high frame rate 144Hz monitors we’re used to, and even puts the upgraded 240Hz options to shame. But, what does 300Hz mean? It means, with a powerful enough graphics card, you can push 300 frames per second to the display, and it can handle it. Standard screens refresh at a rate of 60Hz, or 60 frames per second, making these new screens five times faster than your average monitor.

This is very useful for those who play “twitch FPS” games, where even the slightest movement can be crucial to survival. Things like CS: GO, Call of Duty, or other games will significantly benefit from a monitor like this. However, a high refresh rate is excellent for just about any task as it makes all movement look smoother, not only games.

The specs don’t stop there

The GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptop offers the “world’s thinnest fan blades” with a triple-fan design to keep things fresh. On top of that, there’s a 99.9Whr battery here, which is just 0.1Whr below the max that the FAA allows you to travel with.

The GE66 Raider offers the same 99.9Whr battery, but this time includes “panoramic aura lighting.” There’s even a limited-edition model of the GE66 Raider that was made in partnership with digital artist Collie Wertz, who did concept art for movies like Star Wars, Transformers, Iron Man, and more.

Desktops take a new form with the MSI MEG Aegis Ti5

MSI’s latest desktop, the MEG Aegis Ti5 offers a futuristic design that’s perfect for high-end desk setups. On the front of this desktop, you’ll find an MSI-exclusive Gaming Knob that lets users view the status of the machine from the front panel. Here’s what MSI has to say about this knob, “With the exclusive knob design, players can quickly optimize the system performance and enjoy the excellent gaming experience brought by high-end systems.”

You’ll be able to get the latest RTX 2080Ti graphics cards, up to an Intel i9 processor, 128GB RAM, and three M.2 SSDs along with three more hard drives or SSDs in this machine. The MEG Aegis Ti5 is built to perform and looks the part too.

