Twelve South’s versatile AirFly Pro audio adapter sees first disount of the year at $49.50

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South AirFly Pro Audio Adapter for $49.50 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $55, today’s offer amounts to the first discount of the year while coming within $5 of our previous holiday mention from December. AirFly Pro unlocks the Bluetooth capabilities of your iPhone or smartphone by plugging into anything with a standard AUX port. Whether you’re wanting to pair two sets of headphones to a Switch or send audio to your car’s entertainment system, the adapter is up to the task. It packs 16-hour battery life alongside USB-C charging, and is a great travel companion to keep in the EDC. You can dive into our launch coverage for some additional insight, too. Head below for more.

If the dual transmitter and receiver functionality of the Pro model above isn’t necessarily a must, the AirFly Duo will let you get in the action for less. It sells for $45 at Amazon right now, delivering similar dual headphone connectivity in a more affordable package with 20-hour battery life attached.

One of the biggest selling points of the Twelve South AirFly lineup used to be the ability to pair AirPods and the like with your Nintendo Switch. But since Nintendo themselves have unlocked the Bluetooth features natively now, it’s worth noting that you won’t need one of the adapters above. Though if you want to pair more than a single pair of earbuds or do any of the other more intricate things noted, the Switch’s newfound functionality won’t cut it.

Twelve South AirFly Pro features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don’t have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight.

