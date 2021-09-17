Nintendo Switch now supports Bluetooth speakers and headsets: Here’s what you need to know

It’s time to take a look at some Switch Bluetooth speakers now that Nintendo has introduced support for the wireless audio standard. In a recent announcement, Nintendo has finally issued an update for Switch that allows it to support wireless Bluetooth audio, which means you can get rid of that wired connection and move to a Switch Bluetooth speaker rig, whether it’s just for portable gaming, or when you get kicked off the big screen in the living room. Head below for more details and some solid Switch Bluetooth speaker options.

Switch Bluetooth speaker and headset support

Nintendo has now introduced, some four years after the console’s debut, a new update for its current-generation consoles that finally brings Bluetooth audio to the mix – a feature many gamers thought would never come. To access this feature, you’ll need to install the latest Nintendo Switch System Update (13.0.0):

Headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other audio devices that connect with Bluetooth can now be paired with Nintendo Switch family systems for audio output

Details on Switch Bluetooth audio support

There are few caveats to remember here once the update is installed, and before you start to pair a Switch Bluetooth speaker, or any other wireless audio gear.

First of all, you can only have two wireless controllers connected to your Switch to use Bluetooth audio (“a pair of Joy-Con counts as two wireless controllers”). As a quick side note, you’ll notice Bluetooth audio get disconnected “during local communication, such as when starting a local wireless multiplayer game.”

And here are a few more things to keep in mind from Nintendo:

Only one Bluetooth audio device can be paired at a time, but up to 10 devices can be saved on a Nintendo Switch system.

Bluetooth microphones cannot be used.

You may experience audio latency depending on your Bluetooth device

How to connect a Bluetooth device to your Switch:

Once you’re sure you only have two wireless controllers connected, follow the steps below.

Turn on your Bluetooth audio device and set it to a searchable state or pairing mode Head to the the Nintendo Switch HOME menu and open System Settings Navigate to the Bluetooth Audio section, then hit Pair to search for your available Bluetooth audio devices Select your desired Bluetooth device from the list (it might take a several seconds) And you’re ready to go: “Once connected, any audio that is played will be output through your Bluetooth device. Be sure to adjust the system volume to a comfortable level”

Some Switch Bluetooth speaker options:

Its hard to go wrong here when it comes to Switch Bluetooth speakers, as the model you already have will most likely work. But here are a few suggestions of high-quality options across the price spectrum that will do you just as good away from Switch as they will via the new System Update (13.0.0). And remember to check our Bluetooth speaker deal hub for some discounted options as well.

OontZ Angle Solo $17

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $26

OontZ Angle 3 $26

Anker Soundcore Flare 2 $56

JBL FLIP 5 $120

Marshall Stanmore II $347

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!