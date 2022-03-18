Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $200 cert. refurb discount down to $599

-
$200 off $599

The iPad Air 5 officially begins arriving today, and if you’re still not sure on which of Apple’s latest M1 tablets to score, Walmart is making that decision a little easier. Right now you can score a certified refurbished 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $599 shipped. That’s $200 off the original price tag and the best discount to date. Amazon also has a new version marked down to $749.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Includes a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

With up to $199 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil which is also on sale. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas.

Speaking of must-have accessories for your iPad Pro, the recently-refreshed white Magic Keyboard is also on sale right now. Sitting at a new Amazon low, you can bring home the floating hinge design, backlit keyboard, and trackpad for $239. While your savings won’t quite cover it, the discount certainly makes getting a full iPadOS workstation outfitted for less. Or just go check out the iPad Air 4 clearance sale at Amazon.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

