iPhone SE 3 sees pre-paid launch day discount with bundled $200 gift card

It’s iPhone SE 3 launch day and alongside all of the carriers getting in on the savings, Visible Wireless is offering a pre-paid promotion on the all-new handset. Right now, you can score the iPhone SE 3 64GB in all three colors with a $200 gift card of your choice for $429 shipped. You’ll need to port over a phone number, and then stay subscribed to the service for three months in order to lock-in the sale. That’s the best option out there right now for those who don’t want to be locked into a 2-year or more plan.

Apple’s latest budget-friendly iPhone this time around arrives as the SE 3. Still sitting within the body of the iPhone 8, the refreshed handset has an updated array of components centered around the A15 Bionic chip. That enables plenty of firsts for the SE lineup, like all of the new photography functionality like Cinematic and Night modes on its dual 12MP camera with Deep Fusion. There’s still the Home Button design in lieu of Face ID, as well as a 4.7-inch LCD display that rests around it. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the handset right here, too. Learn more in our review impressions roundup from earlier in the week.

One thing to note here is that your new iPhone SE 3 will be locked to Visible for the first three months, but then afterwards you can port it over to any other carrier of your choosing. That coincides with the three months needed to redeem the gift card, meaning you can walk away after that with an unlocked handset and $200 in credit in your pocket, alongside the Apple’s latest handset, that is.

Then be sure to go dive into our roundup of all the best iPhone SE 3 cases for Apple’s latest launch day. Ranging from the in-house lineup of covers available right now to the best third-party offerings out there, there are options as affordable as $5.50.

iPhone SE 3 features:

Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip and fast 5G.1 Big-time battery life and a superstar camera. Plus, the toughest glass in a smartphone and a Home button with secure Touch ID. Advanced single-camera system with 12MP Wide camera; Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60 fps. 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 1080p video recording

