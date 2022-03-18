Score a pair of Alexa- and Assistant-enabled TP-Link color smart bulbs for $18 (Save 28%)

Amazon is now offering a pair of TP-Link Kasa’s latest Color LED Smart Light Bulbs for $17.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention from earlier in the year and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This is the best price of the year, as well. Pairing right to your Wi-Fi, these smart bulbs from TP-Link don’t require any other hub or hardware to get started and will work with Alexa and Assistant right out of the box. Exposed to either voice assistant is the ability to not only dim the lights, but also adjust the color settings of the 800-lumen output per bulb.

Another notable way when it comes to retrofitting existing lamps with smart home control are smart plugs, and TP-Link makes some of the best options out there. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant much like the lead deal, this 2-pack of plugs sells for $15 at Amazon right now and will let you make out for less than the cost of the featured package. You won’t be able to adjust the color settings of a room, but simpler on and off controls may be enough as is.

Outside of the TP-Link Kasa ecosystem, we’re tracking a notable price cut on Govee’s customizable Neon LED Light Strip today, too. This one enters more in the ambient lighting category and delivers an addressable RGB design that can be curved and adjusted to make unique designs up on the wall and more. Down to $63, this is also one of the first discounts of the year, too.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb features:

Dimmable 16 million colors and warm to cool whites(2500K-6500K), E26 A19 base. Explore endless lighting possibilities to create your favorite light effects for every scene you need. The Kasa app contains not only all the feature you expect from TP-Link Kasa family, but also guidance for you through each step of the installation to connect your smart bulb with your home Wi-Fi, Alexa or Google assistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!