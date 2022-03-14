Govee’s unique smart customizable Neon LED Light Strip hits $63 (Save 22%), more

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Neon LED Light Strip for $62.89 shipped. Normally fetching $80, this one is on sale for only the second time this year and within $10 of the 2022 low. Standing out from any other accessory in Govee’s stable, or really the whole of the smart home market, the new Neon LED Light Strip lives up to its name by imitating a traditional neon light. The flexible design allows you to make a custom arrangement on your wall, which will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control on top of the companion app. Included in the box you’re getting 10 feet of light strip, which features an addressable color design to complete the package. Head below for more.

Making for another rare discount, Govee’s official Amazon storefront is also marking down its Smart RGB Table Lamp to $55.24. Normally fetching $65, this is also only the second discount of the year, lowest since Black Friday, and rare price cut. Standing out from other models on the market, this one packs an addressable design that can illuminate multiple colors at a time. This lets it complement your nightstand or desk with some unique lighting effects outside of your typical color changing features. There’s both Alexa and Google Assistant support in tow, as per the usual with Govee’s Wi-Fi accessories.

If you’d prefer to spend some cash on a more pragmatic smart home upgrade, right now both of Blink’s latest Outdoor Floodlight Cam and solar kits have hit all-time lows via the Amazon at $90 each. Delivering $50 in savings in either case, these just launched last fall and make for some more peace of mind-focused upgrades to consider.

Govee Neon LED Light Strip features:

Pair your light with Alexa and Google Assistant to access the Smart Voice Control feature. Get hands-free access to various features on the Govee Home App such as Music Mode, where your light will sync to your favorite audio. Customize your lighting your way using our innovative RGBIC technology. The integrated IC chip allows for multiple color options on a single light. Your colors, effects, and more can be adjusted using the Govee Home App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

