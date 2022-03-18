Don’t compromise with the new TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router at all-time low of $315

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band Gaming Router (Archer AX10000) for $314.99 shipped. Normally offered for $350, this $35 in savings marks a new low price for this router, and only the third price drop. You’ll be able to connect up to eight wired devices with gigabit Ethernet ports. You can aggregate ports together to get a higher total speed too. This router can even detect game network packets and prioritize the traffic to reduce the overall latency. The Archer’s Tri-Band system consists of two 5GHz radios both running at speeds upwards of 4,804MB/s and a single 2.4GHz running at 1,148MB/s. The eight antennas are powerful enough to provide whole-home coverage, which can be further expanded by adding ranger extenders.

If you wanted to save some cash and don’t need as powerful of a router, TP-Link has you covered. The Archer GX90 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router can be had for $225. With a reduced overall network speed capacity and only four gigabit Ethernet ports, you are sacrificing some connectivity, but you may not need everything that comes with the featured router. The GX90 does share the expandability with range extenders like the featured router, however.

Be sure to check out our best PC gaming deals hub for all the latest on PC hardware and accessory sales. You can also save on Arcade1Up machines and more from $128. The featured machine is designed for competitive head-to-head games and is being sold for its lowest price we can find at $550.

TP-Link AX10000 Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band Gaming Router features:

2.5 Gbps WAN port and 8 Gigabit LAN ports, 2 USB 3.0 in Type A and Type C provide extensive connectivity

1.8 GHz Quad-Core CPU and 3 coprocessors ensure your network performance always at peak run

OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology deliver data to multiple devices, simultaneously

Detect and optimize gaming streams, to ensure your gaming stays immersive

