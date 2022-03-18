Arcade1Up machines from $128: Pong table $250 off, Turtles In Time, Marvel, and more

If you’re looking to deck out the game room with some retro-style arcades, we have deals from $128 shipped on some of the best today. Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Pong Head-to-Head Arcade Table at $549.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and selling for even more directly from Arcade1Up, it is now matched at GameStop, $50 under Best Buy’s current listing, and selling for the lowest price we can find. This is matching the Amazon all-time low at $250 off the going rate. An epic addition to any basement bar or gaming room, it carries a 17-inch LCD display, clear screen protectors, a pair of “real-feel” control panels, built-in speakers, and stands 29-inches tall. The 12 games included here are Pong, Pong Doubles, Pong Sports, Quadrapong, Warlords, Tempest, Super Breakout, Circus Atari, Destroyer, Avalanche, Major Havoc, and Indy 500. More deals below.

If the full-on Pong gaming table is a bit much for your space, take a look at this deal on the Arcade1Up Pong 2 Player Countercade. Currently down at $179.99 shipped via GameStop, it regularly fetches $230 and is now a solid $50 off for the lowest price we can find. Plus, you’ll find even more on sale below:

Just be sure to check out New Wave’s latest Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair mini arcade machines as well as our hands-on review of the 1943 X RepliCade models while you’re at it.

Arcade1Up Pong Head-to-Head Arcade Table features:

Classic Gaming Table Design; Original Gameplay

12 Games in 1; 17″ Color LCD Screen; 2 Clear Deck Protectors

Two Control Panels; 1 Speakers on each side; Clear Protective Top Surface

Real Feel Arcade Controls; Easy Assembly; Adjustable Volume

On-Screen Game Selection Menu; Plug into an AC outlet

