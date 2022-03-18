WD_BLACK SN850 Gen4 Internal SSDs with heatsink see new Amazon lows from $114

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $113.87 shipped. Regularly between $130 and $160 over the last several months, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the heatsink-equipped model. Ready for high-end gaming rigs and consoles, it features an up to 7,000MB/s transfer rate alongside PCIe Gen4 tech in an M.2 form-factor. As we mentioned above, it also includes the heatsink that “minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming” and even has fully customizable RGB lighting ”controlled through the WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only).” More deals and details below.

We are also tracking ongoing deals on the larger 1TB and 2TB variants of the drive above at $169.99 and $319.99 shipped, down from the regular $200 and $360 price tags respectively.

But if you’re looking for something more affordable, check out these price drops on Sabrent’s 7,000MB/s Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 Internal SSDs. You won’t get the heatsink action on these, but they start at $76.50 shipped and are currently sitting at new Amazon all-time lows.

And for some portable SSD storage, the new all-time low on Samsung’s T7 2TB Portable SSD at $220 shipped is worth a look as well.

WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe SSD features:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

Downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your gaming experience (Windows Only)

Sleek Heatsink model minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!