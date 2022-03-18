mophie’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger hits $112.50 in this 1-day 25% off sitewide sale

Zagg is ending the week today by launching its latest flash sale in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. This time around taking 25% off, this is matching the best pricing of the year on nearly everything with the savings being applied at checkout. Free shipping is available across the board. Headlining is the all-new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger at $112.46. Marking only the second notable discount to date, this is matching the all-time low from its $150 price tag that launched back in January. This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 13 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.

Included in Zagg’s latest sale is also a collection of other essential accessories for your Apple setup. Ranging from new MagSafe gear to outfit your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset to other multi-device chargers and more, you’ll want to peruse some of the highlights right here. Just remember the 25% discounts apply to nearly everything through the end of today.

Though if cases are more your speed, we’re tracking some notable price cuts on OtterBox’s latest offerings courtesy of Amazon. Delivering the best pricing yet on a series of its iPhone 13 MagSafe cases and more starting at $32, you’ll want to hit up our ongoing deal coverage for more info and all of our top picks.

mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger features:

Upgrade your on-the-go power. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Designed with MagSafe means your iPhone will hit the charging sweet spot every time. Just drop each device in its designated space and charging begins on contact. You’ll stay charged on vacation or during a business trip. A USB-C cable and wall adapter are included with the charger. And, when you’re ready to head back home, it all packs up into a convenient carrying case. Ditch the multiple cables and charge on-the-go with one convenient accessory.

