Amazon launches OtterBox sale with iPhone 13 MagSafe cases from $32 and more

Amazon is now discounting a selection of OtterBox iPhone and Android accessories including cases, car mounts, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the price cuts, the OtterBox Commuter iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Case at $31.96 is an easy highlight. Down from $40, this one sells for $45 direct from the company’s storefront with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $4 under our previous mention. This rugged iPhone 13 case delivers some added protection thanks to a 2-piece construction that combines a soft rubber interior with a hard outer layer. Packed within the slim design is MagSafe support, as well as rubberized port covers for some added water-resistance. Get all of the details in our launch coverage from last fall, too. Head below for more.

Throughout today’s OtterBox Amazon sale, you’ll also find a collection of other accessories for the latest iPhones and Android handsets. Another one of our favorites though is the OtterBox Dash and Windshield MagSafe Car Mount at $39.96. This one is down from $50 and sitting at the lowest price since back over Black Friday. It will let you secure an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset right in view while in the car with a magnetic mount attached to a suction cup base for affixing to your dashboard.

If the more rugged builds offered by OtterBox’s popular cases aren’t doing it for you, Casely is currently offering up some alternative iPhone 13 series case deals, too. Taking 25% off for St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll find a collection of covers in all kinds of styles for the latest from Apple. Then go check out all of the midweek Anker deals right here from $11.

OtterBox Commuter iPhone 13 Pro case features:

Get moving with Commuter Series, the slim, protective iPhone 13 Pro case that keeps your phone safe from drops and bumps. Additionally, a silver-based antimicrobial additive is integrated into the case that helps inhibit microbial growth and defends the case exterior against many common bacteria. Weaving the additive into the case materials ensures it keeps protecting your case 24/7/365 and outlasts heavy use. Built to beat the daily grind, Commuter Series combines a pocket-friendly profile with robust defense and added grip to ensure you keep going mile after mile.

