Grab ASUS’ latest ROG Strix Scar gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti at new low of $1,969

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) 15.6-inch i9/3070 Ti/16GB DDR5/1TB for $1,969.30 shipped. Down from its launch price of $2,050, this $81 in savings marks the first price drop and a new all-time low that we can find for this laptop on Amazon. Running the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core processor and NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti graphics, this is one powerhouse of a laptop. Alongside running Intel’s flagship CPU, you will also make the jump to DDR5 memory with the included 16GB of RAM. DDR5 is the new memory standard that is capable of higher speeds and capacities. You’ll also have 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The 15.6-inch IPS display, while running at a lower 1080p resolution, gives you a 300Hz refresh rate with 3ms response times. It is also compatible with Dolby Vision for great colors and Adaptive-Sync technology to make your game feel smooth with no tearing. You will have the benefit of I/O expansion with Thunderbolt 4 and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet. Keep reading for more.

The speaker setup in the Strix Scar 15 creates a virtual 5.1.2 channel surround experience that works with Dolby Atmos for a great movie-watching experience. The keyboard features per-key RGB lighting for ultimate customization, which can be configured using ASUS Aura Sync software. Along with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, you’ll have access to Wi-Fi 6E internet speeds, when connected to a Wi-Fi 6E network. With the Scar 15, you will have the following I/O: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (x2), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery support, Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort and USB4 support, 2.5GB LAN, dedicated charging port, and an audio jack. Overall, this is a great deal on a powerful laptop running some of the latest PC hardware given the ongoing component shortages.

If the 1080p display of the Strix Scar 15 is too low for you, then be sure to check out the MSI GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop for $1,899. Unlike the featured laptop, this one runs at a 240Hz refresh rate on a 1440p display. You’ll also be running an i7 processor rather than an i9, but this laptop is still plenty powerful. If you’re more interested in a tablet-like experience, you can check out the Microsoft Surface Pro X 16GB/256GB for $1,000. This is an all-time low price on Amazon that we can find and is powered by Microsoft’s ARM-based SQ2 processor.

ASUS Strix Scar 15 (2022) i9/3070 Ti/16GB DDR5/1TB features:

Compete at the highest level of Windows 11 gaming with the ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptop. Take on any challenge with a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. ROG Intelligent Cooling lets the GPU crank all the way up to 150W of power and next gen DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD lets you spend less time waiting and more time playing or creating. Don’t worry about slow external transfer speeds or connecting to multiple displays with the Thunderbolt 4 port. With a competitive edge this sharp, you can dominate any arena.

