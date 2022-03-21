Save up to 50% on Amazon’s Fire tablets: HD 10 Kids Pro $60 off + more from $35 shipped

Amazon is now offering some price drops on its Fire tablet lineup with deals starting from $35. One standout is the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $60 price drop and the best we can find. The only time we’ve seen it for less was during the holidays last year at $120. A great way to get the kids their own tablet without spending a fortune, it comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content (“unlocks over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books”), a slim case, parental controls, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee (“If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.”) It sports an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, a 10.1-inch full HD display, dual cameras, a USB-C (2.0) port, and up to 1TB of expandable storage. Head below for the rest of today’s even more affordable Fire tablet deals. 

You can get a closer look at the lineup in our breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet offerings. Then be sure to swing by our hands-on review of the Amazon Fire HD 10 to get a better idea of what the latest brings to the table as well. 

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro features:

  • Save up to $99 on a full-featured tablet (not a toy) designed specifically for kids ages 6–12 that includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a slim case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately.
  • Features an octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM, 10.1″ Full HD display, dual cameras, USB-C (2.0) port, and up to 1 TB of expandable storage. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass.
  • School-age kids will enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that unlocks over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. They’ll find educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO, and others, plus more than 9,000 titles for kids ages 6 and up.

