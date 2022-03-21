Apple Pencil 2 falls to a new 2022 low of $104 following $25 discount, more

Just after seeing launch day discounts emerge on the new iPad Air 5 that are still up for the taking, Amazon is carrying over those savings to a must-have accessory to complete the iPadOS experience. Right now, Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 on sale for $103.99 shipped. Down from $129, today’s offer is marking the best discount of the year at $25 off while coming within $5 of the all-time low the holidays last year. This is also only the second markdown of 2022 so far. Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. Head below for more.

If you’re rocking one of Apple’s latest entry-level iPads instead, Amazon is carrying the discounts over to the original Apple Pencil. Having been marked down to $69.99, you’re looking at $29 in savings from its $99 price tag and the best price of the year. Aside from the magnetic charging and improved pressure sensitivity, you’re looking at much of the same drawing, writing, and sketching experience for your iPad as the lead deal.

As for ways to take advantage of Apple Pencil 2, we’re tracking quite a few ongoing discounts in the world of iPadOS hardware. First up, and by far most notably, is the new iPad Air 5 which just officially launched last Friday. Now on sale to celebrate the occasion, you can score Apple’s latest starting at $570. Those who don’t mind skipping the newfound M1 chip and going with a previous-generation model can lock-in even further savings, with the iPad Air 4 at $99 off, as well.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

