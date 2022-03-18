Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 sees launch day Amazon discounts at $29 off

Apple’s all-new addition to its iPadOS lineup is officially on sale today ahead going up for pre-order last week. If you haven’t already locked in your order or had one show up at your door, Amazon is rolling out a launch day discount. Taking $29 off off the usual $599 price tag, you can bring home the iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB in Starlight for $569.99 shipped. You can also save $29 on 256GB models. This is marking the second-best price in any case and a rare chance to save.

Apple’s new iPad Air 5 arrives in the same 10.9-inch form-factor as we saw last time around, with some notable internal improvements to justify the refresh. Now powered by Apple Silicon for the first time, there’s an M1 chip with Neural Engine at the center of the experience. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Then go check out all of the pre-order discounts below.

Other iPad Air 5 pre-orders:

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

As far as other iPadOS offerings go, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable sale on the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup. Spanning nearly all of the storage capacities and Wi-Fi + Cellular offerings, you’ll be able to score the best prices of the year at up to $150 off.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

