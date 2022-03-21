Belkin’s 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe charging stand sees first 2022 Amazon discount to $85, more

Amazon is now taking 15% off a selection of Belkin’s in-house MagSafe chargers, delivering the best prices of the year across the board in the process. Leading the way is the Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charging Stand at $84.99. Marking the first Amazon discount of the year, this is matching our previous mention for the lowest price tag so far in 2022. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is joining in on the MagSafe savings. This one is down to $38.25, taking the same 15% off as the lead deal marking only the second time we’ve seen it drop this low. Or you could opt for Belkin’s standard MagSafe Charger at $25.49, which is down from its usual $30 price tag in order to deliver the best price of the year.

As far as other essentials go for your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, don’t forget to check out the ongoing Moment spring sale which is discounting a wide assortment of the brand’s signature smartphone lens upgrades, cases, and other gear for your iPhoneography setup. Then go give our smartphone accessories guide a look through for everything else as we kick off the new week.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!