Bose Portable Smart Speaker with AirPlay 2 sees first discount in 6 months from $299

Amazon is now offering the Bose Portable Smart AirPlay 2 Speaker for $359 shipped in both colorways. Down from $399, this is the first price cut since back in September of last year at $40 off while coming within $10 of that previous fall mention. Those who don’t mind going with a refurbished model can score one from Bose directly on sale for $299. Centered around a 360-degree internal audio array, the Bose Portable Speaker packs a portable design that can be carried around indoors or out onto the patio as the weather warms up. It packs 12-hour battery life to complement all of the built-in smart features like AirPlay 2 and Alexa, as well as an IPX4 water-resistance rating for some extra versatility. You can learn more in our announcement coverage, as well.

While not quite as capable in the sound department, a notable alternative that lets you make out for less cash would be the Sonos Roam at $179. This portable speaker also comes in one of two styles and delivers on-the-go listening with a built-in battery. Its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity matches the lead deal, and offers up AirPlay 2 support on top of Alexa and Google integration, too.

As for the latest from Bose, we’re still tracking one of the very first discounts on its new SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker. This second-generation model arrives with quite the similar design to the lead deal, but ditches the onboard smart features in the process in order to deliver a more typical Bluetooth speaker experience. There’s improved IP55 water-resistance alongside 17-hour battery life all at an Amazon low of $299.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker features:

The Portable Smart Speaker is a wireless home speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and a voice-controlled speaker, all in one. Around the house, you can move it from room to room — and when you leave home, you can take it with you. Anywhere with Wi-Fi, you can control it with your voice and stream music directly from the cloud. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control it like any other portable speaker with your mobile phone or tablet via Bluetooth and listen to anything you can play on your device.

