Breville’s steel Smart Oven Pro hits second-best price in over a year at Amazon, now $230

Amazon is now offering the Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven at $229.99 shipped. Regularly $280 and now matched at Best Buy, this is the second-lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in over a year on this model and the best we can find. You’ll also find the air fryer-ready model marked down to $349.99 shipped down from the usual $400 or more. Breville’s attractive smart ovens deliver a stainless steel housing with a light-up display, a magnetic auto-eject middle rack, and a series of baking sheets including the 13-inch non-stick pizza pan. The 1800W convection oven houses ten preset functions for baking, boiling, cookies, reheating, roasting, and more without having to fire up your main range. You’ll also find an element IQ system that automatically “steers power to where and when it’s needed to create the ideal cooking environment.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

If you would prefer something in the air fryer category, we still have a range of options marked down from $50. You’ll find Instant brand and Ninja models on tap as well as some more affordable solutions in our previous roundup. Be sure to check out the deals right here.

Another handy tool that can make your morning routine even more convenient is an egg cooker. We are still tracking new Amazon lows on the BELLA 14-egg models from under $15 Prime shipped. Great for meal prep and/or the whole family, this one can poach and boil with everything you need included in the package. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more price drops on kitchenware and household essentials.

Breville Smart Oven Pro features:

The Breville Smart Oven Pro with Element iQ System is a high performance countertop oven; Reduce your cooking time by up to 30% using the convection setting and choose from 10 cooking functions as an interior oven light guides you to perfection

Element iQ System: Using 5 independent quartz elements, smart algorithms steer power to where and when it’s needed to create the ideal cooking environment for perfect results every time; Fast 1800 Watt preheat gets your meals on the table more quickly

Convection Powered: The Smart Oven Pro’s convection setting reduces cooking time by up to 30%; An inbuilt fan circulates the hot air within the oven which speeds the cooking process by stripping away the cold air that surrounds your food

