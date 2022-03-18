Poach or boil up to 14 eggs at once in this BELLA cooker at under $15 (New Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the BELLA Double Egg Cooker from $14.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $23, this is 36% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This one can handle up to 14 boiled eggs or two of them poached with all of the accessories you need in the package. While that might seem like a lot, it is more affordable than most smaller options, can handle a week’s worth of meal prep in one go, and has you ready for larger breakfasts when the time comes. Its 360 watt heating system “cooks, boils, and poaches eggs rapidly and evenly” so you don’t have to wait for the water to get up to temperature doing it the old fashion way. More details below.

While most smaller egg cookers go for as much or more than today’s double lead deal, you can save a touch more on the BELLA 7-egg cooker right now. This one starts at just under $14 Prime shipped and while that might not be much less for half the capacity, it is also more manageable on the countertop and will be more than enough for some folks.

If it’s a full-on air fryer you’re after, we have plenty of those on sale right now. You’ll find options from Ultrean, BELLA, Instant brand, Ninja, and more starting from $50 in yesterday’s roundup. Browse through all of the deals here to find the one that suits your needs best.

BELLA Double Egg Cooker features:

EASY TO USE: Clear lid for uninterrupted cooking and added convenience. Power switch and ready indicator light lets you know when your eggs are done.

QUICK RESULTS: 360 watt heating system cooks, boils, and poaches eggs rapidly and evenly. Satisfy your egg cravings faster without having to wait for water to boil.

MEAL PREP ESSENTIAL: Boil up to 14 large eggs and 2 poached eggs at once. Conveniently makes breakfast and meal prep for the whole week simultaneously!

EASY TO CLEAN: Dishwasher safe lid and non-stick poaching tray and boiling tray are all included and specially designed for hassle-free cleanup. Spend less time cleaning, and more time enjoying your favorite egg-centered meals.

