Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch sees $51 discount for spring at $179 alongside $110 Luxe tracker sale

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 3 GPS Smartwatch starting at $179 shipped in several styles. Down from the usual $230 price tag in either case, today’s offer is $1 below our previous mention from back in January and the best price we’ve seen this year regardless of the style. With spring now officially here, Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more through those upcoming workouts. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, as well.

On the more traditional side of fitness trackers, this week is also kicking off with a discount on the Fitbit Luxe. Currently available at Amazon, this one is down to $109.99 and marking the best price of the year. We last saw it for $10 less back in January, but this is only the second discount of the year and lowest price otherwise.

Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for some additional details on what to expect.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

