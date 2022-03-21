Save $200 on Apple’s 13-inch 1TB M1 MacBook Air at the best price of the year

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 1TB/16GB for $1,449 shipped. Normally fetching $1,649, today’s offer marks the best price of the year at $200 off. You can also save $100 on the 512GB model at Amazon, as well. While the new Mac Studio and higher-end Apple Silicon chips have been in the spotlight as of late, there’s still something to be said for the portability of the latest MacBook Air. Still powered by an M1 chip, the fan-less build rocks a 13-inch Retina display alongside a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and up to 1TB of coverage. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

Though if you’re in the market for a more capable machine in Apple’s latest stable, we’re still tracking the best prices to date on the latest M1 Pro MacBooks. Discounting both of the 14- and 16-inch offerings at Amazon, you can save up to $250 across various storage capacities and Liquid Retina XDR Display sizes.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

