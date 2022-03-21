This budget-focused Apple Watch band is made from genuine leather at just $10

OUHENG (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Leather Apple Watch Band for $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $13, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked in 2022 and comes within around $0.25 of our last mention from December. While Apple’s official bands are on the more expensive side of things, you’ll find that this model gives you an upgraded look without breaking the bank. Designed to fit Apple’s 42, 44, or 45mm Watch size, it’s compatible with all models and generations that the company has released. You’ll find a hybrid sweatproof setup as well, with the outer surface being made from high-quality genuine leather and the back comprising of a natural black silicone rubber. Keep reading for more.

If you already have all the bands you need, consider instead picking up a 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors specifically built to fit the Apple Watch 42/44/45mm. It comes in at just $6.50 on Amazon, and with two included in the package, you’re ready to go should one crack or scratch with a replacement already on hand.

A great pair with Apple Watch is AirPods Pro, which are on sale right now for $175 from the normal $249 going rate. AirPods Pro can pair directly to your Apple Watch for listening to Apple Music while on runs or bike rides, making them the perfect fitness companion. Plus, you can access Siri, send messages, take phone calls, and more with AirPods Pro paired to Apple Watch, making these earbuds even more versatile.

OUHENG Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Stainless steel connector are included for easy installation, locks onto your watch precisely and security. Special and attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion, it can be men’s or women’s. Made from genuine leather on the surface and soft silicone rubber on the black.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!