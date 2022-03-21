SodaStream’s luxurious Fizz sparkling water maker with glass serving bottles now at $130

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine bundle for $129.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. This one is regularly $160, like it currently fetches at Target, and is now within $10 of the Black Friday pricing for the lowest price we have tracked since. This arguably one of the more attractive models in the SodaStream lineup with a metal cup holder and a pair of included glass carbonating bottles – they look much nicer for serving than the plastic variants you see on more affordable solutions. It also ships with a 60L Co2 cylinder to get you started making your very own sparkling water at home. More details below.

For something more affordable, take a look at the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker. This one comes with the 60L Co2 canister at $80 shipped. You won’t get the glass carbonating bottles apr the more luxurious design, but the water sparkles much the same otherwise.

Another notable kitchen upgrade deal we spotted this morning comes by way of Breville’s steel Smart Oven Pro. We are tracking the more standard addition as well as the air fry-ready model from $230 shipped to make for a great alternative to your main oven that sits nicely not he countertop and looks great doing it. Get a closer look and more details in today’s coverage.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine features:

The Aqua fizz has been designed and developed to be the most premium sparkling water machine in the world. The aqua fizz allows you to craft and serve fresh sparkling water in an elegant and stylish glass carafe that will dress up any dining table. The carafes are dishwasher-safe allowing for easy clean up. Luxury MEETS CONVENIENCE. This kit includes the aqua fizz sparkling water maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and 2 glass carafes – everything needed to start sparkling today. Just add water!

