Alienware’s latest RTX 3060 Ti gaming desktop sees first discount at $290 off

Amazon is offering the Alienware Aurora R13 i7/3060 Ti/16GB DDR5/512GB SSD+1TB HDD for $1,909.13 shipped. Normally priced at $2,200, this $290 in savings marks the first discount on this PC running some of the latest hardware. Featuring Intel’s latest Core i7-12700F 12-core processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, the Aurora R13 stands out among other PCs with the design of its case. You’ll also be making the jump to the new RAM standard with DDR5 which features higher capacities along with higher frequencies. A 512GB SSD will provide you quick access to your programs while the 1TB Hard Drive can act as your bulk storage for photos, documents, etc. The R13 comes running Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11. The RGB lighting of the case is controlled through the Alienware software. Keep reading for more.

Along with making gaming desktops and laptops, Alienware also makes gaming peripherals. A good pairing with the Aurora R13 is the Alienware Wired/Wireless 610-M Gaming mouse for $100 and the Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard (AW510K) for $160. The 610-M mouse features a 1,000Hz polling rate that will make sure none of your movements are lost in processing. A 16,000 DPI PixArt sensor provides accurate tracking for this mouse. The Low-Profile Gaming Keyboard features the latest Cherry MX Red switches with per-key RGB lighting, which is controlled by the AlienFX software. The N-Key rollover means none of your key presses will be missed, regardless of how many keys are pressed at once.

Be sure to check out these deals on some of NVIDIA’s latest graphics cards from ZOTAC starting at $900. While graphics cards are still hard to get at MSRP, these deals do place them closer to realistic prices. You can also save on the WD_BLACK 500GB SN770 NVMe PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD for $65. With speeds up to 5,150MB/s, you will have no problems loading even the biggest files in seconds.

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop features:

The new Legend 2.0 design prioritizes cooling via a reorganized internal layout, which in turn creates less airflow obstructions. With less obstructions, fans can provide more airflow with less effort—resulting in the performance you want and the quieter acoustics you deserve.

The latest AlienFX hardware and software supports full RGB values with up to 16.8 million colors. Easily manage your FX lighting zones, edit peripheral settings and save new themes you can then assign for each game

Introducing the All New Alienware Aurora R13 featuring a larger, evolved chassis for enhanced airflow and quieter performance. Enjoy the freedom of gaming, streaming and creating on a multi-threaded capacity (12-core, 20-thread) desktop with the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!