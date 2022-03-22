Save up to $400 on ZOTAC RTX 3070/3080 Ti graphics cards with rare discounts from $900

Amazon now offers the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Card for $899.99 shipped. Down from $1,050, today’s offer is marking the second-best Amazon price yet and comes within $8 of the all-time low. For comparison, other standard 3070 cards are sitting in the $1,050 range right now. As one of the latest RTX graphics cards to hit the scene, the 3070 Ti lands with flagship-caliber specs for handling AAA gaming, productivity workflows, and other GPU intensive tasks. Its 8GB of RAM pairs with a triple fan cooling setup as well as RGB lighting to complete the battlestation look. I am currently rocking the standard version of this ZOTAC card, and our first-time PC building guide from earlier in the year details what you can expect from performance. Head below for more.

Those who need some extra power in their rig can also save on the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti courtesy of Amazon, as well. This one is now sitting at the best Amazon price to date at $1,399.99, which is down from the usual $1,800 it has been trending at as of late. Compared to the lead deal, this one steps up with even better performance for improved FPS, rendered visual effects, and more both in-game and in more productive tasks. Our launch coverage right here offers a better idea of what to expect.

Then go head on over to our PC gaming guide for a collection of other gadgets to complete your battlestation upgrade. Ranging from other core components to your build like RAM, SSDs, and power supplies, you’ll also find discounted peripherals and more up for grabs right here. Plus, with all of the savings from either graphics card, you’ll be able to put that cash to good use speccing out the rest of your system.

ZOTAC RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Card features:

Get Amplified with the all-new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast GDDR6X memory, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo featuring HoloBlack gives rise to amplified gaming with ultra graphics fidelity in style.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!