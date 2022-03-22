Today only, a 4-pack of Apple AirTags is down to the best price of the year at $89

Today only, Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $89 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer is the lowest price of the year at $10 off and beats our previous mention by $6. This also comes within $1 of the all-time low set back on Black Friday. Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip. backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $29. The value won’t be as good as the lead deal, but you’ll be making out for a lower price tag. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

As far as more platform-agnostic solutions go, Tile makes some of the best item finders that will work with both iPhone and Android ecosystems. Its most recent lineup of 2022 trackers are now all on sale at Amazon, with a bundle dropping to $68. This is the first time the entire package has been up for grabs at less than retail and a great chance to save from its $80 list price.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

