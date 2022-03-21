Tile’s 4-pack of Bluetooth Item Trackers sees first discount as a bundle to $68 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Tile Mate Essentials (2022) 4-pack for $67.99 shipped. Normally offered for $80, this is the first discount on this 4-pack that we can find. Coming with two Tile Mate trackers and a single Tile Slim and Sticker trackers, this bundle will allow you to track the majority of your belongings. If you need additional Tile Mate trackers, they can be had for $20 currently. You will find that all these trackers have the same functionality but are simply in different packages. The Tile Slim is designed for a wallet or luggage tag while the Tile Mate is designed for keychains and such. While you can use the Tile app to look for your trackers, you can also use your smart assistant Alexa, Assistant, or Siri to trigger the beepers in the devices. Tile recently implemented features to prevent stalking with these trackers, which you can learn more about here. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for more details.

If you’re mostly part of the Apple ecosystem of devices, you may be more interested in Apple’s tracker, the AirTag. You can grab one of Apple’s trackers for $29. Unlike the Tile trackers, the AirTags can only be tracked using Apple’s Find My network which is limited to Apple devices. A benefit of the AirTag over the Tile tackers is the user-replaceable coin cell battery, which is stated to last over a year. The newer iPhones even have the ability to precisely locate AirTags using Ultra-Wideband technology.

Be sure to check out today’s deals on smartphone accessories here. The featured deal is on Baseus 30W Dual USB-C/A Power Delivery Charger for $12.50. You can also save on Belkin’s MagSafe chargers starting at $25.50. The 2-in-1 15W MagSafe charging stand can charge your iPhone and AirPods for $85. Finally, there are a lot of deals going on for iOS/macOS apps that you can check out here.

Tile Mate Essnetials (2022) 4-pack features:

Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.

When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map

Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

Sticker (2022) has a bigger range, louder ring, and longer lasting battery to go with a new shine. Mate (2022) has a new modern shape and also comes in black, with a bigger range and longer lasting battery and our latest version of Slim has a bigger range.

