Click and Grow’s indoor Smart Gardens hit best price of the year at $85 for limited time today

Today only, as part of its Lightning deal offers, Amazon is offering the Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Gardens at $84.95 shipped in white or gray. Regularly $100, they can go for as much as $130 at Amazon and are now at 2022 lows. This is within $5 of the Black Friday holiday pricing last year and the best we have tracked since. Offering up an arguably more elegant-looking design than the popular AeroGarden variants, they deliver much of the same indoor herb and veggie growing options with built-in LED grow lights, plant pods, and simple watering requirements. You just fill up the water reservoir every once in a while, plug it in, and the Smart Garden 3 will do the rest. More details below. 

Most of the AeroGarden options go for well over $85 right now, but you will find the entry-level Sprout model at just under $80 shipped. While we have seen this one go for less, it will provide a similar experience for slightly below today’s lead deal. It is a more basic solution, but again, a slightly more affordable one right now. 

If you’re more focused on your outdoor space, head over to the recent Greenworks event for up to 30% off electric mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and more. This morning also saw some great deals go live on Sun Joe gear including this electric pressure washer at $122 and even more you’ll find in our coverage right here. 

Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 features:

  • Grow Fresh Herbs and Vegetables Indoors: energy-efficient LED grow lights ensure your plants thrive no matter the weather.
  • Get Started Right Away: Just drop in the included plant pods, fill the water reservoir, and plug the self watering planter in – your herb garden starter kit is good to go.
  • Explore New Plants: Choose from over 50 pre-seeded plant pods for your herb garden like cilantro, basil, lavender, wild strawberries, thyme, and even chili peppers.
  • Grow Anything and Everything: Try the seedless plant pods and give your indoor garden kit the power to grow whatever you like. No green thumb needed!
  • Your Own Plant Nursery: Transplant your herbs and veggies once grown to your favorite wall, hanging or window planter indoor or outdoor.

