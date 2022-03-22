Dremel’s multipurpose rotary tool kit includes 50 accessories at 2022 low of $129 (Rare discount)

Amazon is currently offering the Dremel 4000 Rotary Tool Kit with six attachments and 50 accessories for $129 shipped. Normally offered for $149, this 14% discount marks the first substantial price drop in over a year that we can find. The Dremel 4000 is a variable speed rotary tool that ranges from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM. The tool features an integrated wrench for locking tools into the Dremel as well. This tool also features electronic feedback which will keep the tool running at the set RPM even when interacting with the work material. This can prevent stalling at lower speeds and makes for more consistent cuts. Along with the Dremel is the 50 accessories that range from carving/engraving bits to metal cutting discs. The six attachments include an angled handle, a multipurpose cutting head, etc. This is the same Dremel kit I have and it works great for a wide variety of small projects.

While doing work by hand is nice, you may want more control over what the tool does. In this case, you should check out the Dremel Drill Press Workstation for $45. This takes your rotary tool and makes a small drill press. You can also rotate the tool up to 90 degrees in the holder to sand/grind/cut at any angle. Dremel also makes a Multi-Vice for $28.50 which can fixture your work material or the rotary tool for more precise work.

Be sure to check out our tools hub to find all the latest deals on a variety of tools. For instance, you can save on a Sun Joe 2030PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $122 today only. This pressure washer is at the lowest price that we’ve seen all year. You can also save on a Char-Broil Analog Electric Smoker for $140. It features an analog thermometer on the front door for easy monitoring and easy to access chip and water trays.

Dremel 4000-6/50-FF Rotary Tool Kit features:

Includes 4000 corded rotary tool, 6 attachments, 50 high-quality Dremel accessories, plastic storage case, and accessory case

Includes 50 genuine Dremel accessories ideal for sanding, cutting, carving/engraving, cleaning/polishing, sharpening/grinding, and applications

Provides maximum power and performance at all speeds. Variable speed (5,000 – 35,000 RPM) and electronic feedback circuitry for consistent performance even in the most demanding applications

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!